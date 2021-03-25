White Radio Host Fired For Comparing Serena Williams And Halle Berry’s Skin Tone To Toast

Buffalo, New York radio host Rob Lederman is now fired after comparing Black women’s skin tones to toast.

According to the New York Daily News, Lederman compared toaster settings to the skin tones of Black women, saying, “I may get into trouble for this… I will never go to a Serena Williams level, but I’m very comfortable at a Halle Berry level.”

He also added that her prefers a “mulatto,” which is offensive term that has its origins in slavery, and that “Gayle King is not on even on my toaster.”

Listen below: