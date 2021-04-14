Black Lives Matter Defends Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Amid Financial Controversy

Black Lives Matter Global Network, the official organization behind the Black Lives Matter activist movement, has responded to concerns regarding co-founder and executive director Patrisse Cullors’ earnings. A right wing think tank recently published property records showing Cullors’ real estate holdings, including three homes in Southern California and a ranch in Georgia. The findings spread like wildfire among conservative news outlets, many of which insinuated Cullors had been profiting from the organization, which raised $90 million last year.

“Patrisse Cullors is the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF). She serves in this role in a volunteer capacity and does not receive a salary or benefits,” BLM stated via it’s official Twitter handle. “Patrisse has received a total of $120,000 since the organization’s inception in 2013, for duties such as serving as spokesperson and engaging in political education work. Patrisse did not receive any compensation after 2019.”

The statement continued, “To be abundantly clear, as a registered 501c3, BLMGNF cannot and did not commit any organizational resources toward the purchase of personal property by any employee or volunteer. Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is categorically false.”