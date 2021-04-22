Black Man’s Shooting Death By North Carolina Sheriff's Deputy Leaves Community Demanding Answers

Residents in Elizabeth, N.C., are demanding answers after a Black man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy serving a warrant Wednesday morning, but details are slowly emerging as to what led up to the fatal incident.

Local station WAVY reports demonstrators in the northeast North Carolina town want transparency after the death of Andrew Brown Jr., 42, a father of 10 children. Witnesses say he entered his vehicle and attempted to drive away from the law enforcement officers serving the warrant. A deputy shot at him several times, striking him. Afterward, he crashed into a tree. Officials, however, have not confirmed any witness accounts. The entire confrontation was captured on the deputy’s body camera, but little else is currently known.



Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation take over the case.



“The sheriff’s office trusts the ability of our North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and we will be transparent and we will take the proper actions based on the findings of that investigation,” Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said at a press conference, noting that he wants “accurate answers, not fast answers.”