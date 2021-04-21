George Floyd’s Family Reacts After Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is facing 75 years behind bars after being found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. At a press conference on April 20, the family reacted to the verdict, which is the first time a white police officer has been convicted of killing a Black man in an on-duty shooting in Minnesota.

“Today we are able to breathe again," his brother, Philonise Floyd, said at a news conference.

"The world seen his life being extinguished, and I could do nothing but watch ... especially in that courtroom over and over and over again as my brother was murdered," said Philonise.

"Times, they are getting harder every day," he said, referencing the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

"Ten miles away from here, Mr. Wright, Daunte Wright, he should still be here. We always have to understand we have to march, we have to do this for life, we have to protest. It seems like this is a never-ending cycle."

He continued, "I'm not just fighting for George anymore. I'm fighting for everybody around this world. Justice for George means freedom for all."

Terrance Floyd, another brother of George, also added, "My family is a family that will not back down from prayer. And I believe because of prayer; we got the verdict we wanted. We got on our knees. Some of us stood up, but we asked the right one. We said – God, we need justice, we need it now, and He answered. I'm just grateful."

George Floyd’s aunt Angela Harrelson thanked all of the supporters, "I want to say to the people around the world: It wasn't darkness. May 25 was a very dark day; there was a lot of pain and a lot of hatred. But I want to say something – I got a chance to witness something, I got a chance to witness all the love that I saw all around the world that was poured to the family."

