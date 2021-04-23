Trending:

Nashville Mother Charged With Murder After Toddler Dies Of Fentanyl Intoxication

Paris Clark-Wilcox was discovered unresponsive and not breathing at her mother’s home back in July.

Written by Paul Meara

On Wednesday (April 21), authorities in Nashville reportedly charged Prestina Clark-Wilcox with first-degree murder after her daughter's death from acute fentanyl intoxication.

According to PEOPLE, the 24-year-old mother surrendered to police nine months after the alleged crime and a grand jury returning of a first-degree murder indictment against her. The grand jury also charged Clark-Wilcox with aggravated child neglect and aggravated child endangerment over Paris Clark-Wilcox’s death.

The young child was reportedly found unresponsive and not breathing at her mother’s home in Antioch in July 2020.

Clark-Wilcox and her boyfriend transported Paris to a Smyrna hospital where she died shortly after arriving.

"The investigation, led by Youth Services Detective John Grubbs, determined that Prestina Clark-Wilcox was addicted to illegal drugs," a statement from Nashville Metro Police reads. "A small plastic bag containing a white rock that tested positive for cocaine was found in Prestina Clark-Wilcox's bed when officers arrived to check the home after Paris' death. It is believed that the child ingested her mother's illegal drugs." 

Clark-Wilcox is being held on a $250,000 bond and has not yet entered a plea to the charges against her, according to PEOPLE.

Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department

