FBI Opening Investigation Into Andrew Brown Jr.’s Fatal Shooting

The FBI is confirming that there will be a federal civil rights investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.’s death.

On Tuesday (April 27), the Charlotte field office of the bureau made it’s announcement of the shooting that took place last week during a police raid.

"Agents will work closely with the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further," the FBI statement said in a statement, according to CNN.

Attorneys for the 42-year-old’s family welcomed the development.

"We have great faith that this caliber of an investigation will prevent any obscuring of the facts released to the Brown family and public, and will overcome any local bias that may prevent justice from being served," attorneys Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said in a statement.

Brown was shot and killed by deputies while they executed a search warrant last Wednesday (April 21). Witnesses say Brown was driving away at the time and deputies fired several rounds, killing him.

Seven deputies were reportedly placed on administrative leave and three resigned. The three who left their jobs were not directly involved in the shooting, says Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, according to WAVY.

Attorneys for Brown’s family earlier had released a private autopsy that found Brown was fatally shot in the back of the head.

Brown was shot four times in his right arm and was trying to drive away from Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies when he was hit in the head. This reportedly caused him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a tree.

"He was trying to run because he was scared for his life," family attorney Wayne Kendall said, according to CNN.