Police Shooting Victim Andrew Brown’s Family Views Bodycam Footage, But Not How They Wanted

Body camera footage of the fatal police shooting Andrew Brown Jr., has been released to his family, but only a 20-second snippet. Family and attorney believe there’s a lack of transparency from the police department.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, family attorney Chantel Lassiter spoke to an Elizabeth City, N.C., crowd during a press conference, stating that “this was an execution.”

“Andrew Brown was in his driveway. The sheriff truck blocked him in his driveway so he could not exit his driveway,” Lassister continued. “Andrew had his hands on his steering wheel. He was not reaching for anything, he wasn’t touching anything, he wasn’t throwing anything around. He had his hands firmly on the steering wheel. They run up to his vehicle, shooting. He still sat there in his vehicle with his hands on the steering wheel, while being shot at.”