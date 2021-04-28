Rep. Val Demings Says She’s Considering Running For One Of Two Powerful Positions

Florida Rep. Val Demings says she’s seriously considering a run for either Florida Senate or the state’s governorship.

Appearing Sunday (April 25) on MSNBC's 'The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart,' Demings, a Democrat, confirmed she was looking toward seeking higher office when asked by the program’s host.

“I am seriously considering,” she said. “I have received calls and texts and messages from people all over the state asking me to run because they feel that they are not represented and their voices are not heard. And I believe that every Floridian deserves to have representation regardless of the color of their skin, where they live, how much money they have in the bank, their sexual orientation or their religion. And so I am seriously considering it and I will certainly let you know.”

In a statement to Florida Politics last week, Demings echoed the sentiment.

“I am strongly considering a statewide race and grateful for the countless messages of support and encouragement that I have received from people in every part of Florida,” she said on Friday.

Demings continued by stating she wants to go where she can be the most effective. For her, this would be the state of Florida.

“I want to go...to the position where I can do the most good and be the most effective and do the most work. My home state of Florida deserves that.”

In 2007, Demings became the Orlando, Fla.’s first female police chief. Her focus became limiting crime and partnering with the community. Demings and the Orlando Police Department reduced crime by more than 40 percent.

On Sunday (April 25), Demings appeared on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” segment and defended the officer who killed 16-year-old Ma’Khkia Bryant in Ohio.



Demings says based on the “limited information” that has been issued, “it appears the officer responded as he was trained to do, with the main thought of preventing a tragedy and a loss of life of the person who was about to be assaulted.”

Demings, a 27-year police veteran, argued that “he or she has to make those split-second decisions and they’re tough.”