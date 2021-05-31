The Tulsa Massacre: A Journalist’s Story Behind The Story

The massacre that fell upon Tulsa, Oklahoma a century ago is called one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history. In it, some historians count as many as 300 lives lost, thousands left homeless and estimates of $32 million in property damage, decimating the Greenwood District, what had been one of the nation’s most prosperous Black communities.

Veteran journalist Randy Krehbiel, who writes for the Tulsa World spent more than two decades researching the details of the racial terrorism. His 2019 book Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre is a well cited play-by-play of the events leading up to the massacre, the massacre, and the aftermath.



BET.com recently spoke to him about what he learned. Below are excerpts from the interview:

BET.com: Randy, you are from Oklahoma. Before you were a journalist, had you ever heard about the Tulsa race massacre?

Randy Krehbiel: You know, that's an interesting thing. I get asked that a lot and the answer is I think so, but I'm not positive. The reason I say that is when I was in school, I was kind of a history nerd and I actually read my Oklahoma history textbook and several others beside that. It just seemed to me that at some point I came across a brief mention of it now, and I'll say that. But I'll also say it did not make a big impression on me. In other words, it wasn't something that I was really conscious of until after I moved to Tulsa.

BET.com: You have spent more than 40 years as a writer for the Tulsa World. What led you to start researching the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?

Krehbiel: In 1999, the Tulsa Race Riot Commission was in operation that I was assigned to cover As part of that, my assignment was to start putting together an archive for the Tulsa World, because other than microfilm, we didn't have a whole lot of our clip files and they only went back to about World War II. Nobody had really looked at the newspapers. I worked for the newspaper. So I thought, I guess maybe one thing I better do is go back and read the newspapers, and that's what I started doing.

I started reading the newspapers on microfilm, copying everything I could find that was related to the massacre and sometimes some things that weren't directly related. But I thought that they revealed something about the times and that period in history. And so I did a lot of that. From there, I got names and I started going through other documents. I started talking to people and that was kind of the basis for my research.

I kept doing that for a while, and really I'm still doing it now. I realized I was getting older and I thought, you know, I need to probably put all of this stuff into some kind of a narrative form with citations so that when I'm not around anymore, the next person at the Tulsa World is assigned to cover this won't have to start over from scratch. So basically what I was trying to do is leave behind a trail or a road map.



BET.com: During that time, Tulsa officials called the massacre a “Negro Uprising.” Why did they use that term?

Krehbiel: The broader reason I think is you had a system that was built on unequal treatment of people. I mean, you had a system that allowed one group of people to treat other groups of people pretty much however they wanted, and that created friction. Now in terms of this specific event and the reason it was called an “uprising” is because after Dick Roland, the young Black man who was accused of improper contact with a young white woman on an elevator in downtown Tulsa, was put in a county jail there was some discussion that maybe he was going to be lynched or something was going to happen to him.

So these [Black] men armed themselves and went into the White downtown area of Tulsa to make sure nothing happened to him. That’s what “Negro uprising’ meant to officials. Black men [with their guns] going to the courthouse because they think something is going to happen to Dick Roland.