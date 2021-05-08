Stacey Abrams 'Absolutely' Plans To Run For President

Stacey Abrams says she wants to run for president one day and is not being coy about it.

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate said in an interview scheduled to air on Sunday morning (May 9) that it’s important to her to be transparent about her political aspirations in an effort to inspire young people of color.

"Do I hold it as an ambition? Absolutely," the rising Democratic star told CBS Sunday Morning. "And even more importantly, when someone asks me if that's my ambition, I have a responsibility to say, 'Yes,' for every young woman, every person of color, who sees me and decides what they're capable of based on what I think I am capable of."

While her comments about making a presidential run are new, what isn’t is her desire to be a member of the United States’ Executive Branch. Over the summer, Abrams made similar comments when she was reportedly being considered as then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.

Since her run for Georgia’s governorship, Abrams founded her Fair Fight organization, which had a large hand in flipping her state’s two senate seats from red to blue earlier this year. In May, Biden said Abrams “can be anything she wants to be” – including president.