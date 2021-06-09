Washington State Offering Marijuana For People To Get Vaccinated

Approximately 3.7 million people are fully vaccinated in Washington State. and officials are offering an incentive to help to encourage even more people to get the COVID-19 inoculation.

According to CBS News, Washington state's liquor and cannabis board announced "Joints for Jabs,” which offers a free marijuana joint when receiving a COVID-19 starting now until through July 12.

The free joints will be given out by participating cannabis retailers. The joints must be pre-rolled, do not include edibles, and customers must be 21 or older to redeem the incentive gift.

RELATED: Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith Explains Why the White House’s Multiple Vaccine Initiatives Are Starting At The Community Level

The state also has a free drink promotion until June 30 for vaccinations.

The Biden Administration has a July 4 goal to get 70% of American adults at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, outlets like The Washington Post are reporting it is unlikely that goal will be reached with fewer than one million people being vaccinated daily.

According to USA Today, more than 138.9 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, which is 41.9% of the population.





