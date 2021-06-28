Two LSU Medical Students Help Ill Passenger On A Flight To Greece

Two LSU Health New Orleans students put their medical training to use on a flight to Greece on Saturday (June 26).

Medical Students Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris answered a call for medical professionals on the flight after the call had received no response. They examined and treated a woman onboard the flight who had grown lightheaded and fallen due to low blood sugar and heat exhaustion, the New Orleans newspaper the Times-Picayune reports.

Duplessis and Bagneris calmed the patient, cooled her down, and gave her juice and food. They also communicated with a doctor on the ground and took the woman’s pulse, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans lauded the two students in a Facebook post. “The patient ended up feeling much better thanks to these two talented doctors in the making and their LSU medical education. Way to Geaux Tigers! You do us proud!!!” the post read.

The rising second-year students spoke with WDSU about the incident. “It kind of reminds you of why they challenge us the way that they do. It’s so we will be able to respond in emergency situations like this,” Duplessis said.

According to WDSU, Bagneris wants to work in cardiology, heart health, and nutrition after graduation, while Duplessis wants to become an OB/GYN and focus on maternal fetal medicine.