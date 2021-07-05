Minnesota Appeals Court OKs Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Officers In George Floyd's Death

Former Minnieapolos police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are cleared to face third-degree murder charges for their involvement in the death of George Floyd.

According to The Associated Press, a Minnesota appeals court issued a ruling on June 30 reversing an order from Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill denying prosecutors’ motion to add the charge against Kueng, Lane and Thao.

In October, Cahill dismissed the third-degree murder charge. This ruling from the Minnesota appeals court will now go back to Cahill.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin Verdict: Guilty On All Counts In Death of George Floyd

Previously, Thao, Kueng and Lane were charged with aiding and abetting convicted ex-cop Chauvin in committing second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, who for more than nine minutes held his knee to George Floyd’s neck, was convicted on all counts of murder and manslaughter. He was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here