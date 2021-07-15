‘Walmart Karen’ Falsely Accuses Black Man Of Stealing Her Son’s Phone

Another conflict caught on video between a Black man and an irate, accusatory white woman has surfaced and gone viral.

California resident Ja’Shear Bryant posted a video on Facebook Monday (July 12) of a horrid interaction he had with an unidentified woman at a Moreno Valley Walmart.

The footage shows the visibly upset woman standing in the parking lot with her cellphone up to her ear. While the beginning of Bryant’s exchange with the woman was not captured on video, he claims the woman falsely accused him of stealing her young child’s phone.

Bryant says the woman was eyeing him in the store at around the time her child’s phone had seemingly gone missing.

“I know I’m Black with tattoos, so she automatically assumes I have it,” he said in the video.

Bryant then says the woman tracked the phone and determined it was located in the parking lot next to his car. Bryant repeatedly assured her that he did not have the device.

“She runs up to me and says, ‘Excuse me, you have my son’s phone?’ I pull my phone out, and tell her I do not … The reason I’m not leaving is because I don’t have the phone. That’s why I’m not leaving.”

Subsequently, the woman begins following Bryant as he’s walking away, demanding he stay at their location until police arrive.

“I’m definitely pressing charges,” he says on video. “This is racial profiling. You guys see it on camera yourself.”

After talking to a Walmart employee about the situation and being racially profiled, the woman’s son walks into the frame with the missing phone in his hand.

“Her son found it in the car,” Bryant says in the video. “Now I’m gonna press charges. May I have your name ma'am, please?”

“No. You go f**k yourself,” the woman replies before walking away.

Watch the video of what went down below.