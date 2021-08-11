Ex-Fiancé of Viral ‘Gorilla Glue Girl' Arrested After Allegedly Violating Restraining Order

Viral Tik-Tok star, Tessica Brown encountered an unnerving run-in with her ex-fiancé over the weekend.

Radaronline.com is reporting that Brown’s former companion, Dewitt Madison, 38, was detained in Violet, Louisiana, after allegedly violating Brown’s restraining order Brown against him.

Less than three weeks ago, Madison reportedly called Brown — a violation of the court order and — and, after not receiving an answer, showed up at her home and knocked on the windows.

Radar Online further reports that Madisom fled the scene after Brown called the police. It wasn’t until he later returned to Brown’s house at 3 a.m., that the former lover was arrested.

The website was also able to attain court documents which revealed that the order of protection came after filing a police report accusing Madison of stealing television sets from her home when she was not there.

Brown reportedly told cops Madison even showed up at her house warning her mother to begin planning her funeral.

The restraining order states Madison is to "be restrained from committing further acts of abuse or threats of abuse, stalking or sexual assault" against Brown. Additionally, he cannot possess a firearm and is required to "transfer any and all firearms owned or possessed," Radar Online reports.

Earlier this year, Brown, 40, went viral after using Gorilla Glue to “finish off” her hairdo after running out of her Göt2b Glued Spray.

The Lousiana native was reportedly three months pregnant with Madison's baby when she suffered a miscarriage this past May. It would have been their first together. Tessica has five children from a previous relationship and Dewitt has four.