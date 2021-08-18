CNN’s Abby Phillip And Husband Marcus Richardson Welcome First Baby, Daughter Naomi Angelina

Written by Nigel Roberts

CNN anchor and senior political correspondent Abby Phillip and her husband, Marcus Richardson, welcomed their new daughter into the world on Monday (Aug. 16). Naomi Angelina Richardson weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., and arrived “10 days fashionably late,” the proud parents revealed exclusively to PEOPLE.

CNN's Abby Phillip Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Naomi Angelina, with Husband Marcus Richardson https://t.co/n6Zohlc39A — People (@people) August 17, 2021

The exuberant mom said that Naomi arrived "perfectly happy, healthy and ready to eat." “Her first name means 'pleasant one' and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby,” Phillip added. “Her middle name Angelina is a tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother who passed away in 2014." RELATED: Living the Dream: Abby Phillip Last Mother’s Day, the 32-year-old Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip anchor shared her thoughts about motherhood on Instagram. "Before this year, I thought I knew what motherhood was all about. But what I wasn't prepared for was the emotional fortitude that it requires to really be a mother,” she wrote. “When people say that having a child is like having your heart living outside of your body, that is no joke."

She continued: “Being a mother is so much more than sleepless nights and endless diaper changes. Motherhood, especially Black motherhood, is an act of bravery and an act of hope. We are mothers not because we always make the best choices or because we can protect our children from the unknown, but because we choose hope instead of fear.” Congratulations!