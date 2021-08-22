New England Patriots Fly Medical Supplies And Doctors To Haiti

Relief efforts for Haiti continue after the country suffered a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday (August 14).

The NFL's New England Patriots joined the relief effort this weekend, sent a plane ferrying supplies and doctors to the devastated island nation.

The earthquake and ensuing tropical storm battered the country in quick succession, destroying buildings and houses, killing more than 2,100 people and injuring millions.

On Saturday morning (August 21), the team’s jet was loaded at Logan International Airport, in Boston, Mass. Aboard the 767 jet were hospital beds, IV bags and fluids, oxygen masks, surgical supplies, generators and sterilizers, TMZ reports. Two orthopedic surgeons, 3 physicians, and a nurse were also on flight.

Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft donated the team plane, while Build Health International put together the relief supplies. In addition to the plane, Kraft’s family is donating drinking water, PPE gear and surgical masks.

The timing couldn’t be anymore perfect, as Tropical Storm Henri calms down as the team’s jet was set to take off on Saturday morning. Before it’s final stop in Haiti, the team stopped in Miami for more supplies.

In May, the team’s jet was used to fly COVID-19 vaccines to Central America. Last year, the Kraft family sent the jet to China to obtain N95 masks for the U.S.