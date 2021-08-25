Accuser Testifies R. Kelly Forced Her To Have Sex With Another Man

Editor’s Note: The following article may be disturbing for some readers.



During the fifth day of R. Kelly’s New York federal trial, the second witness returned to the stand and testified that she was sexually abused in 2015 when she was an aspiring teen singer, telling the jury the R&B singer forced her to have sex with another man and trained her to defend him in public.

In U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, the woman testified as “Jane” identified herself as one of the two women living with Kelly at his Chicago Trump Tower condo until the end of 2019. She said she made her first public appearance about Kelly when she participated in an interview with “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King, which was conducted with the singer. King also interviewed two women identified as Kelly’s live-in girlfriends.

On Tuesday, the witness testified that she “wasn’t always truthful” when answering public questions about Kelly, including her discussion with King. She also claimed he made his girlfriends practice answering questions about him in an effort to better defend him, USA Today reports.



“I was not,” the witness said, adding Kelly was in the room when the two women spoke to King. “He did a cough to let us know he was near. He was letting us know he was in the room with us.”

"Jane" also testified that Kelly was “abusive” during her time with him, but never said it publicly. On Tuesday, she testified that he was abusive and described ways she said Kelly punished her for various reasons. One of which included her being forced to have sex with a man whom Kelly addressed as “Nephew” while he recorded it on an iPad.

“He wanted me to please Nephew the same way I pleased him,” she said, before saying she “never” wanted to have sex with the man.



Additionally, the witness described having to write apology letters to Kelly, four of which were admitted into evidence.

“These letters would not be acceptable," she said. “These were apology letters.”

This is the second week of R. Kelly’s New York trial. He is being accused of various crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual trafficking across state lines. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.