R. Kelly Accuser Testifies He Shamed Her After Giving Her An STD At 17-Years Old

Editor’s Note: The following article may be disturbing for some readers.



On Monday (Aug. 23), an R. Kelly trial witness testified in Brooklyn Federal Court that the singer gave her herpes when she was only 17 years old and then shamed her over it.

The New York Daily News reports that the witness, who identified herself on the stand under the pseudonym Jane, said she first met Kelly in a room at the Dolphin Hotel in Orlando just days after initially meeting him at an April 2015 concert in the city.

Once in the hotel room, Kelly allegedly forced her to completely disrobe and walk back and forth before performing a sex act on the underage victim. While alone in the room, the accuser said two Florida police officers knocked on the door, causing Kelly to yell at Jane to get dressed in the bathroom.

“He was very anxious and scared,” she testified, according to the Daily News. “He said, ‘Are you 18?’ I said yes. He said, ‘Don’t lie to me.’”

The officers were looking for the girl in response to a 911 call made by her parents. Kelly had made her turn off her phone in fear of being recorded, she testified.

Officers subsequently viewed the girl's driver's license but did not ask any questions about sexual activity.

“They said if he [Kelly] was ever in Orlando and needed security, to let them know,” the victim alleged, who is now 23, testified.

Jane says that after her initial Orlando meeting with Kelly, she began traveling the country to attend the singer’s shows at his expense, hoping that he would jump start her singing career.

However, as their relationship progressed, Kelly began introducing rules into her life, including calling him “Daddy” and instruction to wear “loose and baggy” clothing.

Within a month of knowing Kelly, the two had sex with Kelly. She said he didn't mention that he had a sexually transmitted disease. Jane also alleges that she contracted the STD from Kelly as she wept on the stand.

“I felt this man had purposely given me something he knew he had... He was agitated and said I could have gotten that from anyone,” she stated though the witness had never had sex with anyone else.

Jane stated that Kelly responded: “I think your p***y is broken.”

Additionally, when the witness revealed her actual age to Kelly in Chicago, she says he slapped her “with an open palm.”

This is the second week of R. Kelly’s New York trial. He is being accused of various crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual trafficking across state lines. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.