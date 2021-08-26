Three Fatally Shot During ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ Gathering

Three people were reportedly shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana as a group gathered to participate in a “Milk Crate Challenge.”

Newsweek reports the shooting took place on August 22 outside of Linwood Public Charter School, where a group of men were filming and participating in the viral social media trend. The craze has amassed more than 15.3 million views on TikTok, having participants attempting to cross over a pyramid of plastic crates without falling.

In video shared to Twitter, a man can be seen attempting to walk across the crates just before gunfire breaks out.

The gathering then disperses as the man filming the video appears to sprint for cover and yells. “Get me my gun, get me my gun!”

It’s unclear who was firing or targeted in the crime.

KSLA reports that two people were shot outside the school at 5:36 p.m. Police were later called to a Circle K on East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive where a woman was found dead in the back seat of a car at 6:11 p.m, Police say they believe the two crime scenes are related.

Although the “Milk Crate Challenge” has become increasingly popular, the injuries incurred by people who do not succefully complete it are broad. For all of the people that to finish, more wind up with real injuries. "You can open up a textbook, and all injuries are on the table," Dr. Rajwinder Deu, a professor of orthopedic surgery at John Hopkins University told USA Today. "Everything depends on your fall, what angle you fall and what part of your body hits the ground first. "This challenge doesn't make any sense safety-wise.”

Tik Tok has threatened to remove videos of the challenge from its platform, noting the danger risked by participants.



“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” the company said in a statement, according to Fast Company. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”