Jesse Jackson’s Wife Moved To ICU

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife are still battling the effects of COVID-19.

A family statement released on Friday (August 27) reveals that Jacqueline has been moved to an intensive care unit while the reverend has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation.

Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, says in the statement that his father’s symptoms are abating, according to CBS News.

RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Jacqueline, ‘Responding Positively’ To COVID-19 Treatment

Jackson has Parkinson’s disease. His son says he will receive “intensive occupational and physical therapy” at The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago.

While Jacqueline Jackson isn’t on a ventilator she is receiving increased oxygen at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

“Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care,” Jonathan Jackson said in the statement. “We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease.”

The husband and wife pair were admitted to the hospital on Saturday (August 21).

Jesse Jackson has been vaccinated against the virus and has been an advocate for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, Jackson told the Associated Press that his wife has not been vaccinated since she has a “preexisting condition” they were worried about.