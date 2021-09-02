Trending:

Former NFL Player Nate Burleson To Join ‘CBS Mornings’

NEW YORK - MAY 24: Enrique Acevedo and Ashley Graham Guest Hosts on CBS This Morning along side Co-Hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason while Tony Dokoupil is on Parental leave. Dave Grohl joins as in-studio guest. Pictured: Nate Burleson, (Photo by Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images)

He starts next week.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 / 12:08 PM

Written by BET Staff

Former NFL player Nate Burleson will be the new co-host of CBS Mornings.

According to the Associated Press, the 40-year-old, who has been part of CBS Sports since 2017, will join  Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on September 7. 

Burleson told the Associated Press, “We’re talking about a wide variety of things. So being able to stay on your toes, be reactive, and then turn that into an informative, entertaining uplifting show, that’s the challenge.”

RELATED: No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle King

He continued, “But to be honest with you, I don’t look at it like a challenge. These are the things that I’m interested in and I talk about when I go home. Now, I get to join a crew and deliver this information to the viewer on a daily basis.”

Burleson was in  the NFL for 11 seasons, playing with the Seattle Hawkins and Minnesota Vikings. Michael Strahan, another former NFL player who has been co-hosting Good Morning America since 2016, reportedly called Nate Burleson and offered advice.

CBS Mornings airs weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST.

(Photo by Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images)

