Former NFL Player Nate Burleson To Join ‘CBS Mornings’

Former NFL player Nate Burleson will be the new co-host of CBS Mornings.



According to the Associated Press, the 40-year-old, who has been part of CBS Sports since 2017, will join Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on September 7.

Burleson told the Associated Press, “We’re talking about a wide variety of things. So being able to stay on your toes, be reactive, and then turn that into an informative, entertaining uplifting show, that’s the challenge.”



He continued, “But to be honest with you, I don’t look at it like a challenge. These are the things that I’m interested in and I talk about when I go home. Now, I get to join a crew and deliver this information to the viewer on a daily basis.”

Burleson was in the NFL for 11 seasons, playing with the Seattle Hawkins and Minnesota Vikings. Michael Strahan, another former NFL player who has been co-hosting Good Morning America since 2016, reportedly called Nate Burleson and offered advice.

CBS Mornings airs weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST.