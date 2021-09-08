Miss Ireland 2021: Pamela Uba Is The First Black Winner To Be Crowned

History has been made in the Miss Ireland competition as the first Black pageant winner has been crowned.
According to The New York Daily News, Uba received a medical-science degree in Galway, Ireland, and is reportedly completing her master’s degree in clinical chemistry from Trinity College Dublin.
The new Miss Ireland is the eldest of six siblings and a former asylum seeker that came to Ireland from South Africa when she was just 7-years-old.
Uba is headed to Puerto Rico in December to represent Ireland at the 70th Miss World competition.
(Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)
