Trending:

Miss Ireland 2021: Pamela Uba Is The First Black Winner To Be Crowned

Pamela Uba from Galway, winner of the Best Dressed Lady competition during day four of the 2019 Summer Festival at Galway Racecourse. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

Miss Ireland 2021: Pamela Uba Is The First Black Winner To Be Crowned

Pamela Uba has a degree in medical science and is reportedly completing her master’s degree in clinical chemistry.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 / 03:43 PM

Written by Alexis Reese

History has been made in the Miss Ireland competition as the first Black pageant winner has been crowned. 

According to The New York Daily News, Uba received a medical-science degree in Galway, Ireland, and is reportedly completing her master’s degree in clinical chemistry from Trinity College Dublin. 

The new Miss Ireland is the eldest of six siblings and a former asylum seeker that came to Ireland from South Africa when she was just 7-years-old. 

RELATED: Legendary!: The First Black Miss Grand International Wins The Beauty Pageant Wearing A BLM-Inspired Gown

Uba received a medical-science degree in Galway, Ireland and is reportedly completing her master’s degree in clinical chemistry from Trinity College Dublin, the New York Daily News reports.

Uba is headed to Puerto Rico in December to represent Ireland at the 70th Miss World competition.

(Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news