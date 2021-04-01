Legendary!: The First Black Miss Grand International Wins The Beauty Pageant Wearing A BLM-Inspired Gown

Appiah was already breaking barriers as the first African-American to represent the United States in the Miss Grand International pageant. However, the 27-year-old beauty queen decided to make the occasion more monumental by bringing awareness to the issues of social injustice.

"I am basically trying to tell people that even though there's so much corruption and hate crimes in our society if we come together as one — we can all be equal," she explained to Yahoo Life about her eye-catching gown worn during the National Costume segment of the competition.

Competing with 62 other beauty queens, Appiah secured a crown on March 27th with her head held high—despite reportedly being told to "just give up" because of her "complexion" and "type of hair."

RELATED | Queens And Their Crowns: The History Of Black Women Becoming Pageant Winners



Not only did she secure the prestigious title, but she also became a social media sensation with her custom gown— featuring portraits of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and more.

"There [are] so many things happening — especially in the [United] States. Recently, the whole issue with George Floyd and police brutality, now there's so much hate on Asian lives — it's just so much going on," she shared with the news outlet. "I decided to use my platform to be able to create awareness about issues that are important to me. Usually, [that] platform — you don't use it for that. [Most people] use that platform to exhibit something in your country that is fascinating, so maybe somebody might do the Statue of Liberty or the American Eagle, but I decided to portray Black Lives Matter."

She continued, "With my costume, if you look at it, the black side has the names of those that are fallen, so I'm shedding light on the issues that happened. And then when you open the costume up, it talks about peace and unity. Two fists come together and they hold each other to form the unity bond. I am basically trying to tell people that even though there's so much corruption and hate crimes in our society if we come together as one — we can all be equal."