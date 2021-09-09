New York Woman’s Remains From 9/11 Identified 20 Years Later

Two victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York City’s World Trade Center have been identified.

According to local station News 12, Dorothy Morgan of Hempstead, N.Y., and a man not currently being named were identified via DNA recovered between 2001 and 2006.

Morgan, a 47-year-old grandmother, becomes the 1,646th victim of 9/11 to be identified. More than 2,900 were killed in the attack and many of their bodies were never recovered. Morgan’s identification comes just days short of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

RELATED: Spike Lee’s New Docuseries Prompts ‘Questions’ About 9/11

At the time of her death, Morgan worked in the north tower of the World Trade Center for professional services firm Marsh McLennan as a broker, according to Black Enterprise. Her remains were buried beneath tons of steel and stone at Ground Zero.

After New York City’s chief medical examiner Barbara A. Sampson completed the DNA work, officials announced their findings.

“It was surprising, shocking,” Morgan’s daughter, Nykiah Morgan, said about learning the news, according to Black Enterprise.

Officials at the medical examiner’s office reportedly briefed Nykiah Morgan on how to claim her mother’s remains. She says she’s not planning a funeral.

Morgan and the unidentified man are the first new identities made since 2019.