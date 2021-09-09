Watch: Larry Elder Heckled At A Homeless Camp And Had An Egg Thrown At Him

Conservative Larry Elder did not get a warm welcome as he attempted to campaign at a homeless camp in Venice, Calif. The radio host who is running for governor of California in hopes of unseating incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom through a recall election, was caught in a heckling storm that did not end well.

In a viral video from Sept. 8, Elder can be seen looking terrified as one man screams, “What the [expletive] are you going to do for a Black man you sorry piece of [expletive].” As more people yell, he hurries away.

See below: