R. Kelly Accuser Testifies She Was Drugged And Starved Prior To Being Raped

A woman reportedly testified that R. Kelly locked her up without food or water for at least two days and then drugged her before he sexually assaulted her.

The New York Post reports that the accuser was interning at a Utah radio station in 2003 when the incident occured and said was held captive in the R&B singer’s Chicago studio after he promised the then-21-year-old she could interview him.

Identified as “Sonia,” the witness testified on Thursday (September 9) that when she was finally allowed to eat she took a few bites and “felt something coming over” her, according to The Post. Next, she says she remembers waking up to Kelly adjusting his pants while she felt “wet stuff” between her legs and on her thighs.

RELATED: Former Bureau Of Prisons Employee Investigated Over Possible R. Kelly Info Leak To Blogger

“Made me feel like something happened to me,” Sonia said during Kelly’s racketeering and sex abuse trial currently being held in Brooklyn. “I know my body … I was touched sexually.”

Sonia says she did not call police or doctors after the incident because she was scared of the singer and didn’t think she’d be believed.

Sonia testified that she signed two nondisclosure agreements at the scene of the alleged rape without reading that and was threated not to cross the singer before leaving.

On Thursday, a second witness named “Anna” told the jury that Kelly would spank and punish her for violating his “rules” during a sexual relationship that ended in 2017. Anna said he would record the sanctions on his iPad while also forcing her to have sex with other women and a man known as “Nephew.”

R. Kelly’s trial is in its fourth week. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.