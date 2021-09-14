Protesters Shout Down Former Detroit Police Chief’s Gubernatorial Announcement

Former Detroit police chief James Craig had his formal announcement for his bid for Michigan’s governorship heavily delayed Tuesday morning (Sept. 14), by protesters angry about the Republican candidate’s bid

According to the Detroit Free Press, around 50 people engulfed Craig chanting “Black Lives Matter” and "No justice, no peace, James Craig is still police" as he tried to speak about his new candidacy.

After several attempts to speak, Craig reportedly shouted, "I've got one thing to say: I'm running for governor!" He then walked away.

Craig was surrounded by supporters during his planned announcement who pushed back against the protesters pressing against him and his team.

RELATED: Columbus Names Elaine Bryant Its New Police Chief

Moments after Craig was driven away in a black SUV, the Free Press reports that his spokesperson said he’d be back at some point. Protesters subsequently jeered and shouted as the gubernatorial candidate drove off.