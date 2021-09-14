Protesters Shout Down Former Detroit Police Chief’s Gubernatorial Announcement

Former Detroit police chief James Craig had his formal announcement for his bid for Michigan’s governorship heavily delayed Tuesday morning (Sept. 14), by protesters angry about the Republican candidate’s bid
According to the Detroit Free Press, around 50 people engulfed Craig chanting “Black Lives Matter” and "No justice, no peace, James Craig is still police" as he tried to speak about his new candidacy.
After several attempts to speak, Craig reportedly shouted, "I've got one thing to say: I'm running for governor!" He then walked away.
Craig was surrounded by supporters during his planned announcement who pushed back against the protesters pressing against him and his team.
RELATED: Columbus Names Elaine Bryant Its New Police Chief
Moments after Craig was driven away in a black SUV, the Free Press reports that his spokesperson said he’d be back at some point. Protesters subsequently jeered and shouted as the gubernatorial candidate drove off.
Last summer, protesters from activist group Detroit Will Breathe were highly critical of the way Craig and his department responded to their demonstrations. The city eventually sued the protesters but lost that legal fight.
The Free Press reports Craig has previously touted his experience in law enforcement and has made it a key component of his platform. He’s also been heavily supportive to the rights of gun owners – even claiming that if more citizens were armed Detroit’s crime rate would plummet.
Craig’s candidacy enters an already crowded GOP field to see who, if anyone, can defeat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer next year.
Craig served as Detroit's chief of police for about eight years before retiring in the summer.
(Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
COMMENTS