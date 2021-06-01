Columbus Names Elaine Bryant Its New Police Chief

Columbus, Ohio has selected a new police chief who comes in at a time when law enforcement in the town has fallen under scrutiny.
According to the Columbus Dispatch, Elaine Bryant, formerly Detroit’s assistant chief of police, was selected among four finalists for the position. She will become the city’s first person from outside the division in its history to take the reins and the first Black woman to lead the department.
Bryant, 48, was hired after a national search that included 34 applications. While Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has yet to officially make the announcement, Ivonne Roman, one of the finalists, congratulated Bryant via twitter.
Sending a BIG CONGRATS to Detroit's Deputy Chief Elaine Bryant on being selected as the next Columbus, OH Police Chief. She was stellar during the town hall and the residents of Columbus are lucky to have her. GodSpeed sis; & we want you/CPD as our next @30x30initiative partner!— Ivonne Roman (@PD_PhD) June 1, 2021
Bryant will be in charge of a police department that has been riddled with controversy over the past few months. The officer-involved shootings of Casey Goodson and Andre Hill in December and Ma’Khia Bryant in April have sparked protests in Columbus and the surrounding area.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and Rep. Joyce Beatty are calling for investigations into the shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant (no relation), who was killed by a Columbus officer in the midst of a fight with another individual while brandishing a knife, according to local station WSYX.
Dallas Assistant Chief Avery Moore, another finalist, also spoke with the Dispatch on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that at around noon he had not been selected for the position.
"I was disappointed," he said. "I had hoped to have the opportunity, but I'm very busy in Dallas and I've got to keep working." Moore followed up by saying Bryant will “do fine” in her new role.
Photo: Columbus Division of Police
