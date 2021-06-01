Columbus Names Elaine Bryant Its New Police Chief

Columbus, Ohio has selected a new police chief who comes in at a time when law enforcement in the town has fallen under scrutiny.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Elaine Bryant, formerly Detroit’s assistant chief of police, was selected among four finalists for the position. She will become the city’s first person from outside the division in its history to take the reins and the first Black woman to lead the department.

Bryant, 48, was hired after a national search that included 34 applications. While Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has yet to officially make the announcement, Ivonne Roman, one of the finalists, congratulated Bryant via twitter.

RELATED: Ohio City Council Votes To Pay $475K To Officer Who Says Police Force Discriminates Against Officers