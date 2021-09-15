Philadelphia Settles With Mother Cops Dragged From Car During Protest

Rickia Young, a mother who was dragged from her car and beaten by Philadelphia police in front of her baby, has reached a $2 million settlement agreement with the city.



Young inadvertently drove into a protest in October 2020 over the police killing of Walter Wallace, Jr. She realized her mistake and tried to U-turn and leave the scene. But more than a dozen police officers set upon the vehicle, busting in her car windows and dragging Young and her 16-year-old nephew from the car.

In a viral video captured by onlookers, the officers beat the woman and young teen with batons, leaving them bloody and injured. They then handcuffed the pair and separated Young from her nephew and her 2-year-old son for hours. Young’s hearing-impared toddler lost his hearing aids in the confusion.

In a since deleted viral social media post by the Fraternal Order of Police, a photo of a Philadelphia officer holding Young’s son, writing that he was: “lost during the violent riots in Philadelphia, wandering around barefoot in an area that was experiencing complete lawlessness.”