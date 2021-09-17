Clarence Thomas Defends Supreme Court’s ‘Independence,’ Warns About Political Partisanship

During a lecture Thursday (Sept. 16) at the University of Notre Dame, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas warned against “destroying our institutions because they don't give us what we want, when we want it," defending the court’s independence from political polarization, The Washington Post reported.

Thomas, a conservative who has consistently voted to the right on most issues, said the nation’s leaders shouldn’t “allow others to manipulate our institutions when we don’t get the outcome that we like.”

He also defended the high court which has faced criticism for being more political than judicial.



“I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out. They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician,” Thomas said.