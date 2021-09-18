BET Presents 15th Annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour

September is Gospel Heritage month, and this year, BET is proud to present the 15th Annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour, starting Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hosted by award-winning musician and radio personality Lonnie Hunter, this free virtual concert series will feature some of today’s top gospel singers, including award-winning gospel music artists as Erica Campbell, Johnathan Nelson, Israel Houghton, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Mali Music, and Anthony Brown, among others.

“For the last 15 years, we have uplifted spirits and brought communities together through the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour,” said Alexea Gordon, manager, McDonald’s Multicultural Strategy & Engagement, to Essence magazine, earlier this month. “We are thrilled to celebrate this great tour milestone during Gospel Heritage Month to, once again, provide fans with a free concert series featuring inspiring performances by award-winning gospel entertainers.”

In a recent Essence magazine interview, Erica Campbell, urban contemporary gospel singer/ songwriter and one of the series’ featured musicians, reflected on the importance of the event, and of gospel music in general, saying “I think it’s so important that we celebrate our gospel music heritage. So many other genres and styles of music found their foundation in gospel.”

The series, which streams on BET’s digital platforms, at BET.com, and on BET’s YouTube channel, will offer viewers an unrivaled gospel music showdown that is sure to be talked about for months to come.

Each episode presents artists that represent music from across the country, including the Gulf Coast, West Coast, the Carolinas, and the DC/Maryland/Virginia (DMV) . The weekly lineup for the upcoming series includes:

· September 19th: Bri Babineaux, DOE, Jonathan Nelson, L Spenser Smith, Pastor Mike Jr., and Sir the Baptist, representing the Gulf Coast

· September 26th: Dawkins & Dawkins, DeWayne Woods, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, Lena Byrd Miles, and Mali Music, from the West Coast

· October 3rd: Blanche McAllister Dykes, Isaac Carree, John P. Kee, Melvin Crispell III, and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, from the Carolinas

· October 10th: Anthony Brown, JJ Hairston, Maurette Brown Clark, and Patrick Riddick

Annually, the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour seeks to foster community through the deeply rooted tradition of gospel music. The celebration also helps raise awareness and much needed funds for the local chapters of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, and its mission is to improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

With the number of families in need this year, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support relief-centric charities like this one. In this spirit, virtual concert viewers will also be able to donate directly to the charity throughout the tour at http://rmhc.org/ICGT2021.