Family Demands Apology After 6 Year Old's Hair Bars Her From Soccer

A North Carolina mother has demanded a formal apology from officials who banned her 6-year-old daughter on Monday (Sept. 20) from playing in a soccer match because of the clips in her hair.

"She went off the field, crying, confused, six years old: 'I don't understand what's wrong with my hair! I've been wearing my hair this way forever,” Darialle Marshmon told WTVD. “Other children, boys and girls had -- they had beads on and they were playing in their game."