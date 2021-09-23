BET Partners With JUV Consulting To Present Gen Z ‘Coming Of Rage’ Digital Summit

BET has partnered with Gen Z marketing company JUV Consulting and others to present a digital summit on Sept. 30 for marketing and business professionals.

Dubbed “Coming of Rage,” the summit’s presenters will go beyond traditional business approaches on how to reach Gen Z consumers, who are coming of age in a tumultuous world.

"One does not need to look very hard to see how young voices are fed up with the status quo,” said Ziad Ahmed, JUV Consulting's co-founder & CEO. “We are watching many young people being included in decision-making conversations for the first time -- and we are optimistic about the change that will provoke.

Young thought leaders and Gen Z influencers will share valuable insights about how to turn Gen Z’s rage into change.

