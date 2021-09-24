Darryl Strawberry Granddaughter, Mylisa, Found Safe After Mets Star Pleas for Help

Darryl Strawberry’s family breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday (Sept. 23) after the legendary New York Mets outfielder's missing granddaughter MyLisa Reid was found safe.

After MyLisa, 14, went missing, Strawberry reached out on Instagram to ask his more than 65,000 followers for help tracking down his MyLisa who was last seen on Wednesday (Sept. 22) in Las Vegas. But when she was found, he posted "so many prayers answered."

Strawberry’s daughter and MyLisa's mother, reality TV star Diamond Strawberry, also asked her social media followers for help, asking anyone with information to contact the Henderson, Nev., police department. The circumstances of her going missing and being found are unclear.

"MyLisa was found safe!!!! Thank you everyone for helping me find my baby!!!! I couldn't have done it without you!!! I am forever grateful. All the repost and attention that was brought is the reason my baby is HOME!!!" the Love & Hip Hop star wrote after her daughter was found.