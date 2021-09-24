Rev. Jesse Jackson Released From Rehab Facility After COVID Infection

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is improving after contracting COVID-19 and has now been discharged from a rehabilitation facility.

According to CNN, Jackson left Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago on Sept. 23. His wife Jacqueline Jackson is also recovering after she was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital earlier this month.

Jonathan Jackson said in the statement, "Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives.”



He also added, "We know it is a miracle that both of our parents are COVID-19 survivors, and we thank God for his healing. We also pray for the millions of people who have been infected with this virus and pray they too will also overcome."

RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Jacqueline, Hospitalized With COVID

The 79-year-old civil rights icon and his wife, 77, were hospitalized in Chicago after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Saturday (Aug. 21) by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the non-profit organization Jackson founded.

While the minister publicly received a COVID-19 vaccine in January, his wife was not vaccinated due to an unspecified underlying health condition. Rev. Jackson has Parkinson’s disease.