Obamas To Attend Groundbreaking For Presidential Center In Chicago

The Obamas are set to attend the groundbreaking of Barack’s Presidential Center on Tuesday (September 28) in Chicago.

The 44th President and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be part of a virtual event celebrating the building of the Obama Presidential Center.

“Michelle and I could not be more excited to break ground on the Obama Presidential Center in the community that we love,” Obama said in a video released by the Obama Foundation.

Via Twitter, Mrs. Obama echoed her husband’s excitement. “The South Side of Chicago is where I was born and raised, and it's where @BarackObama and I started our family,” she tweeted. “We're thrilled to head back home next week to celebrate the virtual groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center!”