Dr. Marc Lamont Hill Suffers Mild Heart Attack

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill has suffered a mild heart attack but he is thankfully recovering.

On Sept. 30, the 42-year-old wrote on Twitter, “After my successful Achilles surgery on Friday, I was rushed to the ER on Saturday after suffering a mild heart attack. Over the previous two weeks, I had DVT (deep vein thrombosis), which was caused by my Achilles rupture. This is an extremely common outcome for such injuries.”



He continued, “Because of the DVT, I suffered a pulmonary embolism and severe clotting on my lungs. I am VERY fortunate to be alive. I am grateful to the team at @TempleHealth for identifying the problem and removing the clots. My body is worn out and sore but I couldn’t feel more grateful to be alive and on the path to full recovery. Please listen to your bodies. If something feels off, GO TO THE DOCTOR. Don’t worry about seeming like a pain or a hypochondriac. JUST GO.”

Hill also added, “Thanks to everyone who helped, or offered to help, during this terrifying time. I’m blessed with amazing friends, wonderful family, and plenty of unmerited grace and mercy.”