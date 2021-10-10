Boston Mayor Kim Janey Signs Executive Order For Indigenous Peoples Day

The holiday calendar for Boston, Massachusett is being updated. Acting Mayor Kim Janey signed an executive order for Indigenous Peoples Day to replace Columbus Day. This order is effective immediately, making Boston the latest city to officially adopt the holiday.

According to Boston’s NBC 10, the replacement of holidays is to recognize and celebrate the Massachusett Tribe, who resided in Boston’s current territory before colonizers’ arrival. They also mention the nearby Wampanoag and Nipmuc tribes.

Janey signed the order on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

“Observing Indigenous Peoples Day is about replacing the colonial myths passed down from generation to generation with the true history of the land upon which our nation was founded,” Janey said.

Columbus Day is an observed state holiday and as of right now, it is unclear whether the day will continue to be recognized as such. “I encourage the city of Boston to observe Indigenous Peoples Day in lieu of Columbus Day by reflecting upon the dispossession of the homeland of the Massachusett Tribe.”

As far as the calendars go for the city, it will refer to the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Massachusett Tribe members, United American Indians of New England, and the North American Indian Center of Boston were involved in the Wednesday signing of the order.

On Oct. 8, President Biden delivered the country’s first proclamation to honor Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples Day.