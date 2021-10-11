Black Republican Allen West Hospitalized With COVID-19 But Still Opposes Vaccine Mandates

Allen West, a conservaitve Republican running for governor of Texas, and his wife, Angela West, are recovering from COVID-19 after they were hospitalized, and the politician is doubling down against mandates surrounding vaccination.



“As Governor of Texas, I will vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State,” he tweeted on Oct. 10. “There are far better protocols that individual citizens can utilize and decide for themselves.”

The former Florida congressman, who is unvaccinated received monoclonal antibodies treatment, which involves injecting lab-created proteins into the body that mimic the human immune system.

According to The Washington Post, West, 60, had pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday (Oct. 9) night over his oxygen saturation levels. He had attended a crowded political fundraiser earlier that day and suspended in-person events.

From his hospital bed, the candidate fired off a series of tweets attacking vaccine mandates and promoting controversial treatments. West said he has taken hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug, and ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that is also a popular animal dewormer and that multiple people in the medical field have warned against taking. The newspaper noted that neither drug was approved for COVID-19 treatment.