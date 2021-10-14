Olympic Distance Runner Agnes Tirop Found Stabbed To Death in Her Home

Olympian Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in Iten, Kenya. Authorities are investigating.

The 25-year-old long-distance runner was found the evening of Oct. 12 after her father reported her missing, according to BBC Sports. Her husband is believed to be a suspect.

Tom Makori, the head of the local police department, told reporters, "When [police] got in the house, they found Tirop on the bed and there was a pool of blood on the floor. They saw she had been stabbed in the neck, which led us to believe it was a knife wound, and we believe that is what caused her death. Her husband is still at large, and preliminary investigations tell us her husband is a suspect because he cannot be found. Police are trying to find her husband so he can explain what happened to Tirop."

RELATED: The 12 Best Black Moments From The 2020 Olympics

At the 2017 World Athletics Championships, Tirop won a bronze medal in the 10,000-meter events, In 2019, she became the world record holder in the 10-kilometer women's event.

Agnes Tirop also participated in the Tokyo Olympics, where she placed fourth in the women's 5,000m race.