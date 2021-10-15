Florida Police Charge Man For Murdering Two Mothers In Separate Incidents Within A Week

St. Petersburg police on Wednesday (Oct. 13) charged a man, who was already behind bars in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman, with the murder of a second woman.

Ken Knight, a spokesman for the St. Petersburg Police Department, said investigators don’t believe the shootings were related and neither woman was the intended target of accused gunman Tyron Jackasal, 21, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

There were notable similarities in the two tragic cases. Jackasal allegedly fired at the victims, both of them mothers of two children, while they were sitting in cars.

Jackasal was arrested shortly after allegedly killing K’Mia Simmons, 21, on March 30. Days later, the police said he fatally shot Emily Grot. DNA evidence linked him to the first murder.

The suspect has been locked up in the Pinellas County jail without bail since the police arrested him on April 5 for killing Simmons.

With this new arrest, he faces two second-degree murder charges in the two shootings.