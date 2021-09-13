NYC Mother Shot To Death At Her Baby Shower After Trying To Break Up A Fight

A pregnant woman who lives in New York was shot in the head and killed after the conclusion of her own baby shower on Sunday (September 12).

According to the New York Daily News, heartbroken relatives say a fight broke out between 31-year-old Shanice Young’s ex-boyfriend and current lover. She was reportedly slain in front of her two children after leaving the Harlem catering hall where the shower was held.

“I helped her put her gifts in the car and I said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’” her father Thurman Young told the Daily News. “She was going to have her baby in five days. She said ‘This baby is coming in five days, Daddy, get ready’. I said ‘I’ll be ready’. That’s the last thing she said to me.”

Young was carrying presents from the shower into her apartment building when her ex showed up and confronted her boyfriend at around 1:15 a.m., police say.

“[The gunman] came in chasing the boyfriend,” said Jose Morales, the superindentent of her building. “They ran through here and out the other side and they ran downstairs.”

RELATED: Charlotte Woman Reportedly Killed By Her Boyfriend Days Before Her Domestic Violence Book Is Released

The two men ended up back on the street before Young intervened and attempted to bring peace to the situation. Police say the enraged ex then shot Young in the head.

Emergency workers reportedly rushed Young to Harlem Hospital, where she died, according to the Daily News.

The shooter reportedly ran off after the shooting and has yet to be apprehended. The Daily News hasn’t revealed his name because police haven’t yet officially named him as a suspect.

“I just can’t sleep — I guess I’m in shock,” the victim’s father told the publication. “The whole of Harlem is mourning right now.”

Thurman Young says the baby shower was going wonderfully prior to the tragic shooting.

“It was a beautiful night,” he said of the shower. “Me and my daughter danced, father-daughter dance, and I cut the cake . . . It was packed. We had music, a lot of food, a lot of drinks.”

According to Shanice’s father, Young had three orders of protection against her ex since their split.

“Shanice was scared to death of him,” he said.

Friends and neighbors remembered Shanice Young as a very giving person.

“Shanice would give you anything”, her father told the Daily News. “She was very generous.”

“She was there anytime of the day,” said an anonymous friend of the victim. “If you needed a plate of food or a bottle of water, she was there. If you needed a coat or a sweater, she was there.”