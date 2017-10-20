Did Shaq Recently Propose To His Girlfriend Laticia Rolle?

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
Did Shaquille O'Neal recently pop the question to his longtime girlfriend Laticia Rolle?
That might very well be the case, as Rolle posted a pic on her Instagram account yesterday snuggled up with the NBA Hall of Famer and clearly showing a rock of a ring on her left hand.
And her caption accompanying the image? "About a week ago."
Hmm...take a look.
O'Neal proposing to Rolle surfaced as a rumored report last March, but people weren't sure if it was just a joke at the time.
The engagement report resurfaced a few months ago again, but this time around we have a clear pic of the ring and an IG caption that seemingly confirms.
If the report is true, congrats to the Diesel and Laticia! Nice couple.
(Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)
