Did Shaq Recently Propose To His Girlfriend Laticia Rolle?

Did Shaquille O'Neal recently pop the question to his longtime girlfriend Laticia Rolle ?

And her caption accompanying the image? "About a week ago."

That might very well be the case, as Rolle posted a pic on her Instagram account yesterday snuggled up with the NBA Hall of Famer and clearly showing a rock of a ring on her left hand.

A post shared by Laticia (@laticiaxoxo) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

O'Neal proposing to Rolle surfaced as a rumored report last March, but people weren't sure if it was just a joke at the time.

The engagement report resurfaced a few months ago again, but this time around we have a clear pic of the ring and an IG caption that seemingly confirms.

If the report is true, congrats to the Diesel and Laticia! Nice couple.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.