Did Shaq Recently Propose To His Girlfriend Laticia Rolle?

Did Shaq Recently Propose To His Girlfriend Laticia Rolle?

Here's what her IG post said about it.

Published 8 hours ago

Did Shaquille O'Neal recently pop the question to his longtime girlfriend Laticia Rolle?

That might very well be the case, as Rolle posted a pic on her Instagram account yesterday snuggled up with the NBA Hall of Famer and clearly showing a rock of a ring on her left hand.

And her caption accompanying the image? "About a week ago."

Hmm...take a look.

about a week ago

A post shared by Laticia (@laticiaxoxo) on

O'Neal proposing to Rolle surfaced as a rumored report last March, but people weren't sure if it was just a joke at the time.

The engagement report resurfaced a few months ago again, but this time around we have a clear pic of the ring and an IG caption that seemingly confirms.

If the report is true, congrats to the Diesel and Laticia! Nice couple.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news