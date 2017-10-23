A Sixers' Fan Yelled 'Where's LeBron?' To Kyrie, And The Celtics' Guard Told Him, 'S**k My D**k'

Whether he's willing to admit it or not, it's safe to say that Kyrie Irving is tired of answering questions about his former teammate LeBron James .

During halftime of what turned out to be a Boston Celtics ' road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, a Sixers fan yelled, "Kyrie, where's LeBron?" as the Celtics point guard and his teammates walked through the tunnel of the Wells Fargo Center.

The profane remark paved the way for the NBA to slap Irving with a $25,000 fine Sunday, as reported by ESPN.

Before the fine was levied yesterday, reporters asked Kyrie if he had any regrets about the comment, and he expressed as much zero chill as asking the Cavs for a trade this past offseason.

"Hell no," Irving said Saturday, as reported by ESPN. "[The fan was] man enough to record it on video, then that's all him. I'm glad he got his [social media] name out there and then, kinda, five seconds of fame and it going viral. That's the social media platform we live on. I take full responsibility [for] what I said and excuse [to] the kids at home and you move on."

He added that he's "going to take full responsibility" for what he said and "I don't have any regrets for it."

Irving scored 21 points in that game to give his Celtics (1-2) their first win of the season. The 25-year-old All-Star and his squad will be back in action Tuesday night when they host the New York Knicks (0-2).

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.