Broner Posted This Petty IG Message Letting His Baby Mamas Know They Should Have Bought His Kids' Christmas Gifts With Their Monthly Checks

Even with the holidays around the corner, Adrien Broner has zero Fs given.

Six days from Christmas, the boxer took to his Instagram account today to let his baby mamas know that if they don't spend the money he sent them and extra cash he set aside for Christmas gifts for their kids, he'll gladly "buy more Bitcoin," referring to the wildly popular cryptocurrency. Wow! Check out his full IG post below.

If the post wasn't petty enough, Broner made sure to mention the ladies in his caption while adding the hashtag "#BabyMamasMatter." This guy! Broner's post comes a few days removed of the boxer dropping his latest mixtape, Wanted, last week. In fact, he followed his post about his baby mamas by teasing a clip for the video for his song "Pirate" off the project.

“Pirate” video coming soon #WANTED A post shared by Adrien AB Broner (@adrienbroner) on Dec 19, 2017 at 11:30am PST

