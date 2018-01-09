This Ohio Middle School Rec Basketball Team Allowed Players To Put 'Coon' And 'Knee Grow' On The Back Of Players' Jerseys

How in the world could something like this get a green light?

An Ohio middle school recreational basketball league team shocked people in attendance for a game Sunday by wearing racially charged jerseys with the names "Coon" and "Knee Grow" on the backs. And oh, yeah, the team's name is the "Wet Dream Team," as reported by News5Cleveland.com.

Tony Rue, a parent who was at the West Clermont High School (Batavia, Ohio), to watch his son's rec basketball team saw the team of boys from West Clermont playing a squad from Kings High (King Mills, Ohio). That's when he noticed the racist jerseys on some of the boys.

"I couldn't have made this up and had anyone believe me, I couldn't have," Rue told News 5 Cleveland. "You're talking eight, nine layers of people and adults seeing these jerseys and thinking it's just a joke."

Although the teams playing weren't reportedly affiliated with the school districts, according to the news outlet, they rented space to play in that gym Sunday, but didn't wind up finishing the game because their offensive jerseys cut it short.

Kings division coordinator Charrise Middleton told News 5 Cleveland that the "Wet Dream Team" was removed from the rec league and won't be able to play again this season after wearing the racist jerseys.

"Kings Rec Basketball for grades 7-12 does not in any way support or condone the uniform infractions that occurred," Middleton told the news website. "We strictly follow and support the rules set out by (Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League) and fully support their decision to remove the team from play as well."

In addition, the local branch of the Cincinnati NAACP launched an investigation into the team's jerseys Monday.

Whatever happens, it would be fitting if the adults associated with the team that thought it was OK for the players to wear these jerseys are punished as well.

