O.J. Simpson Says 'Trust Me' About Not Being Khloe Kardashian's Dad

The rumor about O.J. Simpson possibly being Khloe Kardashian's dad has been floating around for years.

But three months after his release from prison, the former NFL star wants to set the record straight that he's not Khloe's father.

When TMZ Sports stopped the "Juice" in Las Vegas over the weekend and asked him if congratulations are in order because of Kardashian's pregnancy, Simpson knew exactly what the celebrity news website was getting at and answered accordingly.

"Well, for Bob, God bless his soul, yeah," Simpson said referring to his former lawyer and Khloe's late dad, Robert Kardashian. "I don't know for me. I don't think for me ... I have nothing to do with it."

He added: "Khloe and the girls were all terrific girls when they were growing up. Nice and terrific. And I think today, they're still nice and terrific except they have kind of added sex appeal to their resume. I'm happy for them. Congratulations to her."

And then came his magic words.

"But trust me ... I had nothing to do with it."

Welp.

Well, we guess this longstanding rumor can finally be put to bed. And good timing, too, considering Khloe and her Cleveland Cavaliers' boo, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child together.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.