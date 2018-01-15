Heartbreak After Panthers' Employee And Young Mother Of Two Killed Her Three And Seven Year Old Children Then Jumped Off A Bridge

That's a way to describe Christina Elizabeth Treadway, a 34-year-old Carolina Panthers' gameday ticket taker and North Carolina mom of two, killing her three-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, before jumping off a bridge in a double murder-suicide over the weekend.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, as reported by The Charlotte Observer, Treadway inflicted what turned out to be fatal injuries to her daughter, Iliyah Miller, and son, Isaiah Miller, in a home Saturday, as they were pronounced dead at the Carolinas Medical Center. She then jumped from a bridge on Interstate 485 in Charlotte on the same day.

The motive for the double murder-suicide is currently unknown, but The Charlotte Observer reported that the crime is still being actively investigated.

Meanwhile, the father of the children killed has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to cover the kids' funeral expense.

"My children's mother decided to end her life. And end my two beautiful kids lives. I am beyond hurt and sad," the kids' father wrote on the GoFundMe page.

He added: "You never know what a person is going through mentally. My kids were my everything I truly don't know how my life will go on."

The children's grandfather, Greg Moore, called losing his grandkids "by far been the worst day of my entire life,” while speaking with local FOX 46.

Prayers up to this family.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.