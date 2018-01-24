Pedophile Larry Nassar Said 'Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned' And His Treatments Worked In Letter Before His 40-To-175 Year Sentence

That was seconds after she sentenced the pedophile and former USA Gymnastics doctor to 40 to 175 years in prison for his history of sexual abuse of at least 125 reported victims.

The sentencing came two months after Nassar was already sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on separate child pornography charges last November. That in itself should be a life sentence for the disgusting 54-year-old. But if he somehow survives that time, he certainly won't survive the 40 to 175 years that he would have to do afterward.

Part of Nassar's sentencing today had the disgrace of a human being apologizing in court for his history of sexual abuse. But any inkling of believed sincerity was dismissed when Judge Aquilina read parts of his letter that he wrote to the court last week aloud. The letter had Nassar having the nerve to say that his "treatments worked" and "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

"I was a good doctor because my treatments worked, and those patients that are now speaking out are the same ones that praised and came back over and over," Nassar wrote in the letter, as read aloud by Judge Aquilina and reported by CNN. "The media convinced them that everything I did was wrong and bad. They feel I broke their trust. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

After reading parts of Nassar's egregious letter and announcing his sentencing, Judge Aquilina told him, "I find that you don't get it, that you're a danger" and "that you remain a danger," in addition to saying "you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again."